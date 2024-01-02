Will Jeff Petry light the lamp when the Detroit Red Wings square off against the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Jeff Petry score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Petry stats and insights

Petry has scored in one of 29 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

In one game versus the Sharks this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

Petry has no points on the power play.

He takes 0.9 shots per game, and converts 2.9% of them.

Sharks defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Sharks are conceding 150 total goals (4.0 per game) which ranks 32nd in the league.

So far this season, the Sharks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.6 hits and 19.3 blocked shots per game.

Petry recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/31/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 19:35 Home L 5-3 12/29/2023 Predators 0 0 0 22:22 Home W 5-4 OT 12/23/2023 Devils 0 0 0 11:53 Away L 3-2 12/22/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 18:17 Home W 7-6 SO 12/20/2023 Jets 0 0 0 19:10 Away L 5-2 12/18/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 17:32 Home L 4-3 12/16/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 17:52 Away L 1-0 12/14/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 16:16 Home L 2-1 12/12/2023 Blues 1 0 1 15:12 Away W 6-4 12/11/2023 Stars 0 0 0 20:38 Away L 6-3

Red Wings vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSDET

