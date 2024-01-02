Grand Traverse County, MI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Hoping to catch today's high school basketball games in Grand Traverse County, Michigan? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Grand Traverse County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Forest Hills Northern High School at Traverse City Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 2
- Location: Traverse City, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.