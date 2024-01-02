Tuesday's MAC slate includes the Bowling Green Falcons (8-3, 0-0 MAC) versus the Eastern Michigan Eagles (5-5, 0-0 MAC) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Eastern Michigan vs. Bowling Green Game Information

Eastern Michigan Players to Watch

  • Tyson Acuff: 22.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Yusuf Jihad: 9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Arne Osojnik: 8.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Julius Ellerbe: 4.4 PTS, 5.2 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0 BLK
  • Legend Geeter: 5.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Bowling Green Players to Watch

  • Marcus Hill: 19.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Rashaun Agee: 10.4 PTS, 8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Jason Spurgin: 11 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.4 BLK
  • DaJion Humphrey: 8.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Sam Towns: 7.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

Eastern Michigan vs. Bowling Green Stat Comparison

Bowling Green Rank Bowling Green AVG Eastern Michigan AVG Eastern Michigan Rank
223rd 73.5 Points Scored 66.8 321st
61st 65.7 Points Allowed 74.4 265th
67th 39.5 Rebounds 32.3 336th
249th 8.3 Off. Rebounds 7.2 311th
222nd 7 3pt Made 6.2 291st
308th 11.4 Assists 10.9 327th
117th 11.1 Turnovers 11.5 157th

