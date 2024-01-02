The Bowling Green Falcons (9-3, 0-0 MAC) welcome in the Eastern Michigan Eagles (7-5, 0-0 MAC) after victories in five home games in a row. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.

Eastern Michigan vs. Bowling Green Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Stroh Center in Bowling Green, Ohio
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Eastern Michigan Stats Insights

  • The Eagles have shot at a 45.1% clip from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points above the 40.5% shooting opponents of the Falcons have averaged.
  • This season, Eastern Michigan has a 7-3 record in games the team collectively shoots above 40.5% from the field.
  • The Eagles are the 300th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Falcons sit at 258th.
  • The Eagles' 67.3 points per game are only 2.2 more points than the 65.1 the Falcons give up.
  • Eastern Michigan is 7-2 when it scores more than 65.1 points.

Eastern Michigan Home & Away Comparison

  • At home Eastern Michigan is putting up 68.2 points per game, 2.6 more than it is averaging on the road (65.6).
  • At home, the Eagles allow 64.2 points per game. Away, they give up 84.
  • At home, Eastern Michigan drains 5.5 3-pointers per game, 0.5 fewer than it averages on the road (6). Its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (31.4%) than on the road (33%) as well.

Eastern Michigan Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 @ Michigan L 83-66 Crisler Center
12/21/2023 Hampton W 72-69 George Gervin GameAbove Center
12/30/2023 Northwood (MI) W 67-64 George Gervin GameAbove Center
1/2/2024 @ Bowling Green - Stroh Center
1/6/2024 Kent State - George Gervin GameAbove Center
1/9/2024 Central Michigan - George Gervin GameAbove Center

