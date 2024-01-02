How to Watch Eastern Michigan vs. Bowling Green on TV or Live Stream - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 1:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Bowling Green Falcons (9-3, 0-0 MAC) welcome in the Eastern Michigan Eagles (7-5, 0-0 MAC) after victories in five home games in a row. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.
Eastern Michigan vs. Bowling Green Game Info
- When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Stroh Center in Bowling Green, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Eastern Michigan Stats Insights
- The Eagles have shot at a 45.1% clip from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points above the 40.5% shooting opponents of the Falcons have averaged.
- This season, Eastern Michigan has a 7-3 record in games the team collectively shoots above 40.5% from the field.
- The Eagles are the 300th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Falcons sit at 258th.
- The Eagles' 67.3 points per game are only 2.2 more points than the 65.1 the Falcons give up.
- Eastern Michigan is 7-2 when it scores more than 65.1 points.
Eastern Michigan Home & Away Comparison
- At home Eastern Michigan is putting up 68.2 points per game, 2.6 more than it is averaging on the road (65.6).
- At home, the Eagles allow 64.2 points per game. Away, they give up 84.
- At home, Eastern Michigan drains 5.5 3-pointers per game, 0.5 fewer than it averages on the road (6). Its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (31.4%) than on the road (33%) as well.
Eastern Michigan Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ Michigan
|L 83-66
|Crisler Center
|12/21/2023
|Hampton
|W 72-69
|George Gervin GameAbove Center
|12/30/2023
|Northwood (MI)
|W 67-64
|George Gervin GameAbove Center
|1/2/2024
|@ Bowling Green
|-
|Stroh Center
|1/6/2024
|Kent State
|-
|George Gervin GameAbove Center
|1/9/2024
|Central Michigan
|-
|George Gervin GameAbove Center
