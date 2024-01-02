The Detroit Red Wings, with Dylan Larkin, will be on the ice Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET, and they'll be up against the San Jose Sharks. Prop bets for Larkin are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Dylan Larkin vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSDET

Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +170)

1.5 points (Over odds: +170) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -120)

Larkin Season Stats Insights

Larkin's plus-minus this season, in 19:45 per game on the ice, is -2.

Larkin has netted a goal in a game 12 times this season in 31 games played, including multiple goals once.

In 20 of 31 games this season, Larkin has recorded a point, and eight of those games included multiple points.

Larkin has an assist in 14 of 31 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

Larkin has an implied probability of 37% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Larkin has an implied probability of 54.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Larkin Stats vs. the Sharks

The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, giving up 150 total goals (4.0 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 32nd-ranked goal differential (-75).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 31 Games 3 31 Points 4 13 Goals 1 18 Assists 3

