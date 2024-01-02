David Perron and the Detroit Red Wings will play the San Jose Sharks at 10:30 PM ET on Tuesday, at SAP Center at San Jose. Prop bets for Perron in that upcoming Red Wings-Sharks game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

David Perron vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSDET

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Perron Season Stats Insights

In 31 games this season, Perron has averaged 12:16 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -10.

In six of 31 games this year, Perron has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Perron has a point in 10 of 31 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

In six of 31 games this year, Perron has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Perron's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 45.5% that he hits the over.

Perron has an implied probability of 29.4% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Perron Stats vs. the Sharks

The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, conceding 150 total goals (4.0 per game) in the league.

The team's -75 goal differential ranks 32nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 31 Games 3 14 Points 3 7 Goals 1 7 Assists 2

