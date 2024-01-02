In the upcoming tilt versus the San Jose Sharks, which starts at 10:30 PM ET on Tuesday, can we expect David Perron to score a goal for the Detroit Red Wings? Let's dig into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be strongly considering.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will David Perron score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Perron stats and insights

Perron has scored in six of 31 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not scored versus the Sharks this season in one game (one shot).

Perron has picked up four goals and four assists on the power play.

He takes 1.4 shots per game, and converts 13.2% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sharks defensive stats

On defense, the Sharks are allowing 150 total goals (4.0 per game) which ranks 32nd in the NHL.

So far this season, the Sharks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.6 hits and 19.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Perron recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/31/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 15:55 Home L 5-3 12/29/2023 Predators 0 0 0 19:37 Home W 5-4 OT 12/27/2023 Wild 0 0 0 13:42 Away L 6-3 12/23/2023 Devils 0 0 0 13:09 Away L 3-2 12/22/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 13:44 Home W 7-6 SO 12/9/2023 Senators 0 0 0 5:30 Home L 5-1 12/7/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 15:16 Home L 6-5 OT 12/5/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 13:34 Away W 5-3 12/2/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 13:23 Away W 5-4 OT 11/30/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 13:54 Home W 5-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Red Wings vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSDET

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.