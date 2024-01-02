The Detroit Red Wings, with Alex DeBrincat, are in action Tuesday against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center at San Jose, with the puck dropping at 10:30 PM ET. Thinking about a wager on DeBrincat? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Alex DeBrincat vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSDET

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -182)

0.5 points (Over odds: -182) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

DeBrincat Season Stats Insights

DeBrincat's plus-minus this season, in 18:18 per game on the ice, is 0.

DeBrincat has a goal in 12 games this season out of 37 games played, including multiple goals four times.

DeBrincat has a point in 23 games this season (out of 37), including multiple points nine times.

DeBrincat has an assist in 18 of 37 games so far this year, with multiple assists in two of them.

The implied probability that DeBrincat goes over his points over/under is 64.5%, based on the odds.

DeBrincat has an implied probability of 41.7% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

DeBrincat Stats vs. the Sharks

The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, conceding 150 total goals (4.0 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-75) ranks 32nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 37 Games 3 38 Points 1 17 Goals 0 21 Assists 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.