In this year's ReliaQuest Bowl, the Wisconsin Badgers are double-digit underdogs (+10.5) versus the LSU Tigers. Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida will host the matchup on January 1, 2024, starting at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN2. The over/under in this contest is 55.5 points.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the LSU vs. Wisconsin matchup in this article.

Wisconsin vs. LSU Game Info

Date: Monday, January 1, 2024

Monday, January 1, 2024 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 City: Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida Venue: Raymond James Stadium

Wisconsin vs. LSU Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Wisconsin vs. LSU Betting Trends

Wisconsin has covered five times in 11 chances against the spread this season.

The Badgers have won their only game this year when playing as at least 10.5-point underdogs.

LSU has covered seven times in 11 matchups with a spread this season.

The Tigers have been favored by 10.5 points or more six times this season, and covered the spread in five of those games.

Wisconsin 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

