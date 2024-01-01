The LSU Tigers and the Wisconsin Badgers play in the ReliaQuest Bowl on January 1, 2024, starting at 12:00 PM ET, airing on ESPN2.

LSU owns the 79th-ranked defense this year (27.8 points allowed per game), and has been better on the other side of the ball, ranking best with 46.4 points per game. From an offensive standpoint, Wisconsin is posting 370.3 total yards per contest (75th-ranked). It ranks 28th in the FBS on defense (331.3 total yards allowed per game).

Below in this story, we provide all the info you need to know about how to watch this game on ESPN2.

Wisconsin vs. LSU Game Info

Date: Monday, January 1, 2024

Monday, January 1, 2024 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

Tampa, Florida Venue: Raymond James Stadium

Wisconsin vs. LSU Key Statistics

Wisconsin LSU 370.3 (90th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 547.8 (5th) 331.3 (12th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 409.2 (84th) 163.2 (58th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 213.4 (8th) 207.1 (90th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 334.4 (4th) 16 (47th) Turnovers (Rank) 7 (1st) 16 (80th) Takeaways (Rank) 13 (110th)

Wisconsin Stats Leaders

Tanner Mordecai has recored 1,688 passing yards, or 140.7 per game, so far this season. He has completed 64.6% of his passes and has recorded six touchdowns with four interceptions. He's also contributed on the ground with 25.5 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner four times.

Braelon Allen is his team's leading rusher with 181 carries for 984 yards, or 82 per game. He's found paydirt 12 times on the ground, as well.

Chez Mellusi has been given 51 carries and totaled 306 yards with four touchdowns.

Will Pauling has totaled 66 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 694 (57.8 yards per game). He's been targeted 105 times and has four touchdowns.

Bryson Green has put together a 375-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 25 passes on 58 targets.

Chimere Dike's 19 receptions (on 40 targets) have netted him 328 yards (27.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

LSU Stats Leaders

Jayden Daniels leads LSU with 3,813 yards (317.8 ypg) on 236-of-327 passing with 40 touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He also has 1,134 rushing yards on 135 carries while scoring 10 touchdowns on the ground.

Logan Diggs has been handed the ball 118 times this year and racked up 652 yards (54.3 per game) with seven touchdowns.

Malik Nabers' team-leading 1,546 yards as a receiver have come on 86 catches (out of 125 targets) with 14 touchdowns.

Brian Thomas Jr. has caught 60 passes for 1,079 yards (89.9 yards per game) and 15 touchdowns this year.

Kyren Lacy's 24 catches are good enough for 464 yards and seven touchdowns.

