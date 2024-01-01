Our projection model predicts the No. 25 Tennessee Volunteers will take down the No. 20 Iowa Hawkeyes on Monday, January 1 at 1:00 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Camping World Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Tennessee vs. Iowa Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Tennessee (-5.5) Over (35.5) Tennessee 26, Iowa 16

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Predictions This Week

Tennessee Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Tennessee vs. Iowa? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

Based on this game's moneyline, the Volunteers' implied win probability is 69.2%.

The Volunteers' record against the spread is 6-5-0.

Tennessee has an ATS record of 4-2 when playing as at least 5.5-point favorites.

The Volunteers have played 11 games this season and six of them have hit the over.

The over/under in this matchup is 35.5 points, 20.4 fewer than the average total in this season's Tennessee contests.

Iowa Betting Info (2023)

The Hawkeyes have a 35.1% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Hawkeyes have a 5-6-1 record against the spread this year.

When they have played as at least 5.5-point underdogs this year, the Hawkeyes are 1-2 against the spread.

Two of the Hawkeyes' 12 games with a set total have hit the over (16.7%).

Iowa games this year have averaged an over/under of 35.4 points, 0.1 less than the point total in this matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Volunteers vs. Hawkeyes 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Tennessee 31.5 22 36.1 17.9 19 31.5 Iowa 16.6 13.2 0 26 12 15

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.