In this year's College Football Playoff National Championship Seminal in the Rose Bowl, the No. 5 Alabama Crimson Tide (12-1) are the underdogs, but by less than a field goal (+1.5) over the No. 1 Michigan Wolverines (13-0). the Rose Bowl will host the matchup on January 1, 2024, starting at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN. A 44.5-point over/under is set for the game.

Michigan has been thriving on both offense and defense, ranking 14th-best in scoring offense (36.7 points per game) and best in scoring defense (9.5 points allowed per game). Alabama's defensive unit has been leading the way for the team, as it ranks 19th-best in the FBS with 313.3 total yards surrendered per contest. In terms of offense, it is compiling 401.2 total yards per game, which ranks 55th.

Michigan vs. Alabama Game Info

Game Date: Monday, January 1, 2024

Monday, January 1, 2024 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Location: Pasadena, California

Pasadena, California Venue: Rose Bowl

Rose Bowl TV Channel: ESPN

Michigan vs Alabama Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Michigan -1.5 -110 -110 44.5 -110 -110 -120 +100

Michigan Recent Performance

Over the last three contests, the Wolverines have been bottom-25 in total offense with 305.3 total yards per game (-95-worst) and top-25 in total defense with 292.7 total yards surrendered per game (22nd-best).

The last three games have seen the Wolverines' offense play poorly, ranking 25th-worst in the FBS in points (28.3 points per game). They rank 74th on the other side of the ball (21 points allowed per game).

Michigan has been a bottom-25 passing offense over its last three games, registering 127.7 passing yards per game during that stretch (-111-worst). It has been more successful on the other side of the ball, ceding 197.3 passing yards per game (97th-ranked).

The Wolverines rank 75th in rushing offense (177.7 rushing yards per game) and 42nd in rushing defense (95.3 rushing yards per game allowed) during their last three games.

The Wolverines have covered the spread twice and are 3-0 overall over their past three contests.

In Michigan's past three contests, it has hit the over twice.

Michigan Betting Records & Stats

Michigan's ATS record is 7-5-0 this season.

The Wolverines have been favored by 1.5 points or more 12 times this season, and covered the spread in seven of those contests.

Michigan games have hit the over on seven of 12 occasions (58.3%).

Michigan has not yet lost a game it played as the moneyline favorite this season, going 12-0.

Michigan has played 12 times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -120 or shorter, and won in each game.

The Wolverines have a 54.5% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Michigan Stats Leaders

J.J. McCarthy has compiled 2,630 yards (202.3 ypg) on 213-of-287 passing with 19 touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 146 rushing yards (11.2 ypg) on 57 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

Blake Corum has racked up 1,028 yards on 218 carries while finding the end zone 24 times.

This season, Donovan Edwards has carried the ball 109 times for 382 yards (29.4 per game) and three touchdowns, while also racking up 249 yards through the air.

Roman Wilson has hauled in 41 catches for 662 yards (50.9 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone 11 times as a receiver.

Colston Loveland has hauled in 40 receptions totaling 572 yards, finding the end zone four times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Cornelius Johnson has been the target of 59 passes and racked up 42 catches for 567 yards, an average of 43.6 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

Jaylen Harrell has racked up 7.5 sacks to lead the team, while also recording six TFL and 27 tackles.

Junior Colson is the team's tackle leader this year. He's racked up 79 tackles and two TFL.

Mike Sainristil has picked off a team-high four passes. He also has 32 tackles, two TFL, two sacks, and five passes defended to his name.

