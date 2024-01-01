Horizon teams will take the court in three games on Monday's college basketball schedule. That includes the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons taking on the Green Bay Phoenix at Kress Events Center.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Horizon Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Northern Kentucky Norse at Detroit Mercy Titans 1:00 PM ET, Monday, January 1 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons at Green Bay Phoenix 2:00 PM ET, Monday, January 1 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Cleveland State Vikings at Milwaukee Panthers 3:00 PM ET, Monday, January 1 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

Follow Horizon games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!