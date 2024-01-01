Giannis Antetokounmpo vs. Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers: Stats, Projections and Game Preview
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 2:45 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Giannis Antetokounmpo's Milwaukee Bucks (24-8) and Tyrese Haliburton's Indiana Pacers (17-14) play at Fiserv Forum on Monday, January 1, tipping off at 8:00 PM ET.
Bucks vs. Pacers Game Info
- Game Day: Monday, January 1, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSWI and BSIN
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Arena: Fiserv Forum
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Giannis Antetokounmpo vs. Tyrese Haliburton Fantasy Comparison
|Stat
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|Tyrese Haliburton
|Total Fantasy Pts
|1614.8
|1315
|Fantasy Pts Per Game
|53.8
|48.7
|Fantasy Rank
|4
|7
Giannis Antetokounmpo vs. Tyrese Haliburton Insights
Giannis Antetokounmpo & the Bucks
- Antetokounmpo's numbers for the season are 30.7 points, 5.7 assists and 11.1 boards per game.
- The Bucks are outscoring opponents by 6.1 points per game with a +193 scoring differential overall. They put up 125 points per game (second in the NBA) and give up 118.9 per outing (24th in the league).
- Milwaukee is 10th in the NBA at 44.5 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 43.8 its opponents average.
- The Bucks hit 14.5 three-pointers per game (sixth-most in the league) while shooting 38.4% from beyond the arc (fourth-best in the NBA). They are making three more threes per outing than their opponents, who drain 11.5 per game while shooting 33.5%.
- Milwaukee loses the turnover battle by 1.4 per game, committing 13.1 (15th in the league) while its opponents average 11.7.
Tyrese Haliburton & the Pacers
- Haliburton's averages for the season are 24.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 12.7 assists, making 49.8% of his shots from the field and 41.7% from beyond the arc, with 3.6 triples per contest (third in NBA).
- The Pacers put up 126.6 points per game (first in league) while giving up 124.8 per contest (29th in NBA). They have a +55 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 1.8 points per game.
- The 40 rebounds per game Indiana accumulates rank 29th in the league, 2.8 fewer than the 42.8 its opponents collect.
- The Pacers make 15 three-pointers per game (fourth-most in the league), 4.4 more than their opponents.
- Indiana and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Pacers commit 13.1 per game (15th in league) and force 13.4 (13th in NBA).
Giannis Antetokounmpo vs. Tyrese Haliburton Advanced Stats
|Stat
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|Tyrese Haliburton
|Plus/Minus Per Game
|6.4
|4.9
|Usage Percentage
|33.8%
|26.7%
|True Shooting Pct
|64.5%
|63.7%
|Total Rebound Pct
|17.7%
|6.6%
|Assist Pct
|27.3%
|51.2%
