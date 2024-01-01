Giannis Antetokounmpo and his Milwaukee Bucks teammates will match up versus the Indiana Pacers on Monday at 8:00 PM ET.

Antetokounmpo, in his last showing, had 34 points, 16 rebounds and five assists in a 119-111 win over the Cavaliers.

If you'd like to make predictions on Antetokounmpo's performance, we break down his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 35.5 30.7 31.8 Rebounds 12.5 11.1 12.1 Assists 6.5 5.7 6.6 PRA -- 47.5 50.5 PR -- 41.8 43.9



Giannis Antetokounmpo Insights vs. the Pacers

Antetokounmpo is responsible for taking 19.8% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 18.9 per game.

Antetokounmpo's opponents, the Pacers, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 15th in the NBA with 106.2 possessions per game, while his Bucks average the ninth-most possessions per game with 104.8.

Defensively, the Pacers are 29th in the league, conceding 124.8 points per contest.

Allowing 42.8 rebounds per contest, the Pacers are the ninth-ranked squad in the league.

The Pacers concede 25 assists per game, seventh-ranked in the league.

Giannis Antetokounmpo vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/13/2023 37 64 14 3 0 1 4 12/7/2023 40 37 10 2 0 2 0 11/9/2023 36 54 12 3 0 0 0

