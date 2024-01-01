How to Watch the Detroit Mercy vs. Northern Kentucky Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 1
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 7:56 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Northern Kentucky Norse (2-9) will attempt to break a seven-game road losing skid at the Detroit Mercy Titans (9-4) on Monday, January 1, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!
Detroit Mercy Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, January 1, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Calihan Hall in Detroit, Michigan
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Detroit Mercy vs. Northern Kentucky Scoring Comparison
- The Norse score an average of 63.9 points per game, only 1.0 more point than the 62.9 the Titans allow.
- Northern Kentucky is 2-3 when it scores more than 62.9 points.
- Detroit Mercy is 7-0 when it gives up fewer than 63.9 points.
- The Titans record 65.1 points per game, 12.4 fewer points than the 77.5 the Norse allow.
- This season the Titans are shooting 42.7% from the field, the same percentage as the Norse give up.
- The Norse's 41.7 shooting percentage from the field is 3.4 higher than the Titans have conceded.
Detroit Mercy Leaders
- Irene Murua: 12.2 PTS, 8.2 REB, 60.0 FG%
- Emma Trawally Porta: 8.0 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.3 BLK, 51.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)
- Myonna Hooper: 9.9 PTS, 48.4 FG%, 45.2 3PT% (14-for-31)
- Imani McNeal: 6.8 PTS, 32.3 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (12-for-33)
- Amaya Burch: 6.6 PTS, 34.3 FG%, 34.3 3PT% (12-for-35)
Detroit Mercy Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/10/2023
|@ Northern Illinois
|L 75-66
|NIU Convocation Center
|12/18/2023
|@ Bellarmine
|W 59-49
|Knights Hall
|12/21/2023
|Florida A&M
|W 72-66
|Calihan Hall
|1/1/2024
|Northern Kentucky
|-
|Calihan Hall
|1/4/2024
|@ IUPUI
|-
|IUPUI Gymnasium
|1/7/2024
|Purdue Fort Wayne
|-
|Calihan Hall
