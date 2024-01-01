Detroit Mercy vs. Northern Kentucky Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - January 1
Monday's contest between the Detroit Mercy Titans (9-4) and Northern Kentucky Norse (2-9) at Calihan Hall has a projected final score of 74-60 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Detroit Mercy, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will begin at 1:00 PM ET on January 1.
Last time out, the Titans won on Thursday 72-66 against Florida A&M.
Detroit Mercy vs. Northern Kentucky Game Info
- When: Monday, January 1, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Calihan Hall in Detroit, Michigan
Detroit Mercy vs. Northern Kentucky Score Prediction
- Prediction: Detroit Mercy 74, Northern Kentucky 60
Other Horizon Predictions
Detroit Mercy Schedule Analysis
- On November 18, the Titans picked up their signature win of the season, a 76-60 victory over the Dayton Flyers, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 204) in our computer rankings.
- When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Detroit Mercy is 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 35th-most losses.
- Detroit Mercy has eight wins versus Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the second-most in Division 1.
Detroit Mercy 2023-24 Best Wins
- 76-60 on the road over Dayton (No. 204) on November 18
- 62-59 on the road over Western Michigan (No. 251) on December 6
- 66-55 at home over Oakland (No. 273) on December 3
- 59-50 on the road over Youngstown State (No. 278) on November 30
- 72-66 at home over Florida A&M (No. 297) on December 21
Detroit Mercy Leaders
- Irene Murua: 12.2 PTS, 8.2 REB, 60.0 FG%
- Emma Trawally Porta: 8.0 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.3 BLK, 51.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)
- Myonna Hooper: 9.9 PTS, 48.4 FG%, 45.2 3PT% (14-for-31)
- Imani McNeal: 6.8 PTS, 32.3 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (12-for-33)
- Amaya Burch: 6.6 PTS, 34.3 FG%, 34.3 3PT% (12-for-35)
Detroit Mercy Performance Insights
- The Titans outscore opponents by 2.2 points per game (scoring 65.1 points per game to rank 202nd in college basketball while giving up 62.9 per outing to rank 159th in college basketball) and have a +28 scoring differential overall.
