Damian Lillard plus his Milwaukee Bucks teammates take on the Indiana Pacers at 8:00 PM ET on Monday.

In his most recent action, a 119-111 win over the Cavaliers, Lillard tallied 31 points and four assists.

In this piece we'll examine Lillard's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Damian Lillard Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 25.5 25.9 26.5 Rebounds 4.5 4.3 4.0 Assists 7.5 6.8 6.6 PRA -- 37 37.1 PR -- 30.2 30.5 3PM 3.5 3.2 3.8



Damian Lillard Insights vs. the Pacers

Lillard is responsible for attempting 17.3% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 17.1 per game.

He's connected on 3.2 threes per game, or 20.3% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Lillard's opponents, the Pacers, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 15th in the NBA with 106.2 possessions per game, while his Bucks average the ninth-most possessions per game with 104.8.

The Pacers are the 29th-best defensive squad in the NBA, conceding 124.8 points per game.

Conceding 42.8 rebounds per game, the Pacers are the ninth-ranked team in the NBA.

The Pacers are the seventh-ranked squad in the NBA, giving up 25.0 assists per contest.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Pacers are No. 1 in the league, giving up 10.6 makes per game.

Damian Lillard vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/13/2023 36 21 4 6 2 0 1 12/7/2023 42 24 7 7 4 1 1

