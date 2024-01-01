Player props can be found for Giannis Antetokounmpo and Tyrese Haliburton, among others, when the Milwaukee Bucks host the Indiana Pacers at Fiserv Forum on Monday at 8:00 PM ET.

Bucks vs. Pacers Game Info

Date: Monday, January 1, 2024

Monday, January 1, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSWI and BSIN

BSWI and BSIN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bucks vs Pacers Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo Props

PTS REB AST 35.5 (Over: -115) 12.5 (Over: -102) 5.5 (Over: -156)

The 35.5 point total set for Antetokounmpo on Monday is 4.8 more than his scoring average on the season (30.7).

He has averaged 11.1 rebounds per game, 1.4 fewer than his prop bet in Monday's game (12.5).

Antetokounmpo's season-long assist average -- 5.7 per game -- is 0.2 higher than Monday's assist prop bet value (5.5).

Damian Lillard Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (Over: -108) 4.5 (Over: +114) 7.5 (Over: +114) 3.5 (Over: +108)

Damian Lillard's 25.9 points per game are 0.4 higher than Monday's prop total.

His rebounding average -- 4.3 per game -- is 0.2 less than his prop bet in Monday's game (4.5).

Lillard's assists average -- 6.8 -- is 0.7 lower than Monday's prop bet.

He 3.2 made three-pointers average is 0.3 lower than his prop bet on Monday.

Brook Lopez Props

PTS REB 3PM 12.5 (Over: -106) 5.5 (Over: +108) 1.5 (Over: -104)

Monday's prop bet for Brook Lopez is 12.5 points, 0.1 more than his season average.

His rebounding average -- 5.0 -- is 0.5 lower than his over/under on Monday.

Lopez's 1.6 three-pointers made per game is 0.1 more than his over/under on Monday.

NBA Props Today: Indiana Pacers

Tyrese Haliburton Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (Over: -108) 4.5 (Over: +120) 13.5 (Over: -130) 3.5 (Over: -147)

The 25.5-point over/under for Haliburton on Monday is 1.0 higher than his scoring average.

His rebounding average -- 3.9 -- is 0.6 lower than his over/under on Monday.

Haliburton's assist average -- 12.7 -- is 0.8 lower than Monday's over/under (13.5).

Haliburton has knocked down 3.6 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Monday (3.5).

Myles Turner Props

PTS REB 3PM 19.5 (Over: -125) 7.5 (Over: -118) 2.5 (Over: +152)

Myles Turner's 17.4 points per game average is 2.1 less than Monday's over/under.

His per-game rebound average -- 7.4 -- is 0.1 less than his prop bet over/under for Monday's game (7.5).

Turner has hit 1.5 three-pointers per game, 1.0 fewer than his over/under in Monday's game (2.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.