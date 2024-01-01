Player props can be found for Giannis Antetokounmpo and Tyrese Haliburton, among others, when the Milwaukee Bucks host the Indiana Pacers at Fiserv Forum on Monday at 8:00 PM ET.

Bucks vs. Pacers Game Info

  • Date: Monday, January 1, 2024
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: BSWI and BSIN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • Venue: Fiserv Forum

Bucks vs Pacers Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo Props

PTS REB AST
35.5 (Over: -115) 12.5 (Over: -102) 5.5 (Over: -156)
  • The 35.5 point total set for Antetokounmpo on Monday is 4.8 more than his scoring average on the season (30.7).
  • He has averaged 11.1 rebounds per game, 1.4 fewer than his prop bet in Monday's game (12.5).
  • Antetokounmpo's season-long assist average -- 5.7 per game -- is 0.2 higher than Monday's assist prop bet value (5.5).

Damian Lillard Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
25.5 (Over: -108) 4.5 (Over: +114) 7.5 (Over: +114) 3.5 (Over: +108)
  • Damian Lillard's 25.9 points per game are 0.4 higher than Monday's prop total.
  • His rebounding average -- 4.3 per game -- is 0.2 less than his prop bet in Monday's game (4.5).
  • Lillard's assists average -- 6.8 -- is 0.7 lower than Monday's prop bet.
  • He 3.2 made three-pointers average is 0.3 lower than his prop bet on Monday.

Brook Lopez Props

PTS REB 3PM
12.5 (Over: -106) 5.5 (Over: +108) 1.5 (Over: -104)
  • Monday's prop bet for Brook Lopez is 12.5 points, 0.1 more than his season average.
  • His rebounding average -- 5.0 -- is 0.5 lower than his over/under on Monday.
  • Lopez's 1.6 three-pointers made per game is 0.1 more than his over/under on Monday.

NBA Props Today: Indiana Pacers

Tyrese Haliburton Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
25.5 (Over: -108) 4.5 (Over: +120) 13.5 (Over: -130) 3.5 (Over: -147)
  • The 25.5-point over/under for Haliburton on Monday is 1.0 higher than his scoring average.
  • His rebounding average -- 3.9 -- is 0.6 lower than his over/under on Monday.
  • Haliburton's assist average -- 12.7 -- is 0.8 lower than Monday's over/under (13.5).
  • Haliburton has knocked down 3.6 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Monday (3.5).

Myles Turner Props

PTS REB 3PM
19.5 (Over: -125) 7.5 (Over: -118) 2.5 (Over: +152)
  • Myles Turner's 17.4 points per game average is 2.1 less than Monday's over/under.
  • His per-game rebound average -- 7.4 -- is 0.1 less than his prop bet over/under for Monday's game (7.5).
  • Turner has hit 1.5 three-pointers per game, 1.0 fewer than his over/under in Monday's game (2.5).

