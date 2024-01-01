The Indiana Pacers (17-14) are 6.5-point underdogs as they attempt to build on a three-game winning streak when they visit the Milwaukee Bucks (24-8) on Monday, January 1, 2024 at Fiserv Forum. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSWI and BSIN. The matchup has an over/under set at 259.5 points.

Bucks vs. Pacers Odds & Info

When: Monday, January 1, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, January 1, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: BSWI and BSIN

Favorite Spread Over/Under Bucks -6.5 259.5

Bucks Betting Records & Stats

Milwaukee's 32 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 259.5 points six times.

Milwaukee has an average total of 243.9 in its contests this year, 15.6 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Bucks are 15-17-0 against the spread this season.

This season, Milwaukee has been favored 31 times and won 24, or 77.4%, of those games.

Milwaukee has a record of 13-1, a 92.9% win rate, when it's favored by -275 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The Bucks have a 73.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Bucks vs Pacers Additional Info

Bucks vs. Pacers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 259.5 % of Games Over 259.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Bucks 6 18.8% 125.0 251.6 118.9 243.7 237.1 Pacers 11 35.5% 126.6 251.6 124.8 243.7 242.2

Additional Bucks Insights & Trends

The Bucks are 6-4 against the spread and 9-1 overall in their past 10 contests.

Seven of Bucks' last 10 outings have hit the over.

Against the spread, Milwaukee has fared worse at home, covering seven times in 18 home games, and eight times in 14 road games.

The 125.0 points per game the Bucks score are just 0.2 more points than the Pacers give up (124.8).

Milwaukee has a 12-4 record against the spread and a 16-0 record overall when scoring more than 124.8 points.

Bucks vs. Pacers Betting Splits

Bucks and Pacers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Bucks 15-17 8-10 21-11 Pacers 17-14 0-4 22-9

Bucks vs. Pacers Point Insights

Bucks Pacers 125.0 Points Scored (PG) 126.6 2 NBA Rank (PPG) 1 12-4 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 17-7 16-0 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 17-7 118.9 Points Allowed (PG) 124.8 24 NBA Rank (PAPG) 29 14-11 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 13-4 21-4 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 13-4

