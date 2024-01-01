Central Division opponents meet when the Milwaukee Bucks (19-7) welcome in the Indiana Pacers (13-12) at Fiserv Forum, beginning on Monday, January 1, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET. It's the fourth matchup between the clubs this season.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Bucks vs. Pacers Game Information

Buy Tickets for This Game

Game Day: Monday, January 1

Monday, January 1 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: BSWI, BSIN

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Bucks Games

Bucks Players to Watch

Giannis Antetokounmpo posts 31.2 points, 11.0 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest, shooting 61.5% from the floor (sixth in NBA).

Damian Lillard posts 25.8 points, 4.4 boards and 7.1 assists per contest, shooting 43.5% from the floor and 35.9% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Brook Lopez averages 13.0 points, 4.8 boards and 1.4 assists per contest, shooting 50.0% from the floor and 35.5% from downtown with 1.8 made treys per contest.

Bobby Portis averages 12.7 points, 6.6 boards and 1.1 assists per contest, shooting 50.8% from the floor and 35.7% from downtown with 1.0 made treys per contest.

Malik Beasley averages 12.2 points, 1.5 assists and 4.5 boards.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Pacers Players to Watch

Tyrese Haliburton is averaging 24.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 11.8 assists per contest. He's also sinking 50.3% of his shots from the floor and 43.4% from beyond the arc, with 3.6 triples per game (third in NBA).

The Pacers are getting 16.5 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game from Myles Turner this year.

Bruce Brown gets the Pacers 12.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game while delivering 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

The Pacers are getting 14.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game from Bennedict Mathurin this season.

Buddy Hield is averaging 12.8 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest. He is draining 44.9% of his shots from the field and 38.9% from 3-point range, with 2.8 treys per game.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bucks vs. Pacers Stat Comparison

Bucks Pacers 124.4 Points Avg. 127.4 119.2 Points Allowed Avg. 127.0 50.3% Field Goal % 50.5% 38.3% Three Point % 37.6%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.