Can we anticipate Robby Fabbri finding the back of the net when the Detroit Red Wings take on the Boston Bruins at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Will Robby Fabbri score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +460 (Bet $10 to win $46.00 if he scores a goal)

Fabbri stats and insights

In eight of 24 games this season, Fabbri has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has attempted two shots in one game versus the Bruins this season, and has scored one goal.

On the power play he has two goals, plus two assists.

He has a 27.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.1 shots per game.

Bruins defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Bruins are one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 88 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.

So far this season, the Bruins have two shutouts, and they average 18.6 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Fabbri recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/29/2023 Predators 1 0 1 14:56 Home W 5-4 OT 12/27/2023 Wild 0 0 0 13:43 Away L 6-3 12/23/2023 Devils 0 0 0 8:30 Away L 3-2 12/22/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 8:55 Home W 7-6 SO 12/20/2023 Jets 0 0 0 15:11 Away L 5-2 12/18/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 13:25 Home L 4-3 12/16/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 13:38 Away L 1-0 12/14/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 15:00 Home L 2-1 12/12/2023 Blues 1 1 0 17:34 Away W 6-4 12/11/2023 Stars 1 0 1 14:31 Away L 6-3

Red Wings vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET

TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET

