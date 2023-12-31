Coming off a win last time out, the Boston Bruins will visit the Detroit Red Wings (who also won their most recent game) on Sunday at 5:00 PM ET.

ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET is the place to tune in to watch the Bruins and the Red Wings square off.

Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET

ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET

Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Red Wings vs Bruins Additional Info

Red Wings vs. Bruins Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/24/2023 Bruins Red Wings 5-2 DET 11/4/2023 Red Wings Bruins 5-4 DET 10/28/2023 Bruins Red Wings 4-1 BOS

Red Wings Stats & Trends

The Red Wings allow 3.4 goals per game (123 in total), 26th in the league.

With 128 goals (3.6 per game), the Red Wings have the NHL's third-best offense.

Over the last 10 games, the Red Wings have claimed 65.0% of the possible points with a 3-7-0 record.

On the defensive end, the Red Wings have given up 40 goals (four per game) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.1 goals-per-game average (31 total) during that span.

Red Wings Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Alex DeBrincat 36 17 20 37 16 17 41.2% Dylan Larkin 30 13 17 30 15 17 53.7% Lucas Raymond 36 11 16 27 15 16 25% Shayne Gostisbehere 35 7 19 26 15 8 - Moritz Seider 36 5 17 22 15 14 -

Bruins Stats & Trends

The Bruins have conceded 88 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking third in league action for the fewest goals against.

The Bruins' 107 total goals (3.2 per game) make them the 19th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

In the past 10 contests, the Bruins are 4-3-3 (55.0% of possible points).

On the defensive end, the Bruins have allowed 29 goals (2.9 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 2.7 goals-per-game average (27 total) during that stretch.

Bruins Key Players