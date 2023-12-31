Going into a matchup with the Boston Bruins (21-7-6), the Detroit Red Wings (17-15-4) will be monitoring five players on the injury report. The game begins at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31 at Little Caesars Arena.

Detroit Red Wings Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Matt Luff RW Out Upper Body Christian Fischer RW Out Undisclosed Ville Husso G Out Lower Body Alex Lyon G Out Lower Body Klim Kostin C Out Upper Body

Boston Bruins Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Milan Lucic LW Out Personal Derek Forbort D Out Undisclosed Matt Grzelcyk D Questionable Upper Body

Red Wings vs. Bruins Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET

ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Arena: Little Caesars Arena

Red Wings Season Insights

The Red Wings' 128 goals on the season (3.6 per game) rank them third in the league.

Detroit's total of 123 goals allowed (3.4 per game) ranks 26th in the league.

They have the 15th-ranked goal differential in the league at +5.

Bruins Season Insights

Boston ranks 19th in the NHL with 107 goals scored (3.2 per game).

Its +19 goal differential is the seventh-best in the league.

Red Wings vs. Bruins Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Bruins (-135) Red Wings (+115) 6

