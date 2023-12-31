The Youngstown State Penguins (10-3, 2-0 Horizon League) will try to build on a seven-game winning streak when hosting the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (6-8, 1-2 Horizon League) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Beeghly Center. This game is at 2:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Youngstown State vs. Oakland matchup.

Oakland vs. Youngstown State Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET Where: Beeghly Center in Youngstown, Ohio

Beeghly Center in Youngstown, Ohio How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Oakland vs. Youngstown State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Youngstown State Moneyline Oakland Moneyline

Oakland vs. Youngstown State Betting Trends

Oakland has compiled a 9-5-0 ATS record so far this season.

When playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs this season, the Golden Grizzlies have an ATS record of 6-2.

Youngstown State has put together a 5-3-1 ATS record so far this year.

Penguins games have hit the over four out of nine times this season.

