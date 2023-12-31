The Oakland Golden Grizzlies (6-8, 1-2 Horizon League) will visit the Youngstown State Penguins (10-3, 2-0 Horizon League) after losing three consecutive road games. It starts at 2:30 PM ET on Sunday, December 31, 2023.

Oakland vs. Youngstown State Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET
  • Where: Beeghly Center in Youngstown, Ohio
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Horizon League Games

Oakland Stats Insights

  • The Golden Grizzlies are shooting 43.8% from the field, 3.9% higher than the 39.9% the Penguins' opponents have shot this season.
  • Oakland is 6-4 when it shoots higher than 39.9% from the field.
  • The Golden Grizzlies are the 290th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Penguins sit at 59th.
  • The Golden Grizzlies' 71.2 points per game are just 3.3 more points than the 67.9 the Penguins give up.
  • When it scores more than 67.9 points, Oakland is 5-4.

Oakland Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Oakland put up more points at home (78.4 per game) than away (69.9) last season.
  • The Golden Grizzlies allowed fewer points at home (76.1 per game) than on the road (76.2) last season.
  • At home, Oakland drained 6.6 triples per game last season, 0.9 fewer than it averaged on the road (7.5). Oakland's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (30.1%) than on the road (30.9%) too.

Oakland Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/18/2023 @ Michigan State L 79-62 Jack Breslin Students Events Center
12/20/2023 @ Dayton L 91-67 UD Arena
12/28/2023 @ Cleveland State L 75-67 Wolstein Center
12/31/2023 @ Youngstown State - Beeghly Center
1/4/2024 Milwaukee - Athletics Center O'rena
1/6/2024 Green Bay - Athletics Center O'rena

