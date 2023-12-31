Sunday's game that pits the Youngstown State Penguins (10-3, 2-0 Horizon League) versus the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (6-8, 1-2 Horizon League) at Beeghly Center has a projected final score of 74-70 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Youngstown State, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. Tipoff is at 2:30 PM on December 31.

The game has no set line.

Oakland vs. Youngstown State Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Where: Youngstown, Ohio

Youngstown, Ohio Venue: Beeghly Center

Oakland vs. Youngstown State Score Prediction

Prediction: Youngstown State 74, Oakland 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Oakland vs. Youngstown State

Computer Predicted Spread: Youngstown State (-3.9)

Youngstown State (-3.9) Computer Predicted Total: 144.5

Youngstown State is 6-3-0 against the spread this season compared to Oakland's 9-5-0 ATS record. The Penguins are 4-5-0 and the Golden Grizzlies are 8-6-0 in terms of going over the point total. Youngstown State is 6-3 against the spread and 6-3 overall in its last 10 contests, while Oakland has gone 5-5 against the spread and 5-5 overall.

Other Horizon League Predictions

Oakland Performance Insights

The Golden Grizzlies have a -34 scoring differential, falling short by 2.4 points per game. They're putting up 71.2 points per game, 267th in college basketball, and are allowing 73.6 per contest to rank 247th in college basketball.

Oakland ranks 283rd in the nation at 34.0 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 34.6 its opponents average.

Oakland makes 7.5 three-pointers per game (183rd in college basketball) while shooting 31.7% from beyond the arc (256th in college basketball). It is making 1.3 fewer threes than its opponents, who drain 8.8 per game at 36.1%.

Oakland forces 11.6 turnovers per game (225th in college basketball) while committing 10.9 (103rd in college basketball).

