Should you bet on Lucas Raymond to light the lamp when the Detroit Red Wings and the Boston Bruins go head to head on Sunday at 5:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Lucas Raymond score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)

Raymond stats and insights

Raymond has scored in 11 of 36 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has scored one goal against the Bruins this season in three games (eight shots).

He has two goals on the power play, and also five assists.

He takes 2.1 shots per game, and converts 14.7% of them.

Bruins defensive stats

The Bruins have given up 88 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks third in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18.6 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Raymond recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/29/2023 Predators 1 1 0 20:45 Home W 5-4 OT 12/27/2023 Wild 0 0 0 14:17 Away L 6-3 12/23/2023 Devils 0 0 0 16:37 Away L 3-2 12/22/2023 Flyers 2 0 2 17:36 Home W 7-6 SO 12/20/2023 Jets 0 0 0 15:34 Away L 5-2 12/18/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 16:30 Home L 4-3 12/16/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 19:25 Away L 1-0 12/14/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 20:05 Home L 2-1 12/12/2023 Blues 2 1 1 21:02 Away W 6-4 12/11/2023 Stars 0 0 0 18:06 Away L 6-3

Red Wings vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET

ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

