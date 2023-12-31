Jayden Reed was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Green Bay Packers match up with the Minnesota Vikings at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday in Week 17. If you're looking for Reed's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.

In the passing game, Reed has been targeted 82 times, with season stats of 592 yards on 54 receptions (11.0 per catch) and six TDs. He also has 11 carries for 119 yards two touchdowns.

Jayden Reed Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Toe

The Packers have three other receivers on the injury list this week: Dontayvion Wicks (DNP/chest): 33 Rec; 520 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs Christian Watson (DNP/hamstring): 28 Rec; 422 Rec Yds; 5 Rec TDs Luke Musgrave (LP/kidney): 33 Rec; 341 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD



Week 17 Injury Reports

Packers vs. Vikings Game Info

Game Day: December 31, 2023

December 31, 2023 Game Time: 8:20 PM

8:20 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Reed 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 82 54 592 236 6 11.0

Reed Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 5 2 48 0 Week 2 @Falcons 8 4 37 2 Week 3 Saints 7 3 63 0 Week 4 Lions 5 3 55 0 Week 5 @Raiders 2 1 7 0 Week 7 @Broncos 4 3 21 1 Week 8 Vikings 6 4 83 0 Week 9 Rams 3 3 19 0 Week 10 @Steelers 5 5 84 1 Week 11 Chargers 6 4 46 0 Week 12 @Lions 8 4 34 1 Week 13 Chiefs 5 4 16 0 Week 14 @Giants 10 8 27 0 Week 15 Buccaneers 8 6 52 1

