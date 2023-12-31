Can we anticipate J.T. Compher scoring a goal when the Detroit Red Wings match up against the Boston Bruins at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday? To assist you with your bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will J.T. Compher score a goal against the Bruins?

Compher stats and insights

In six of 31 games this season, Compher has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has taken three shots in three games versus the Bruins this season, and has scored one goal.

Compher has picked up two goals and three assists on the power play.

He takes 1.1 shots per game, and converts 18.9% of them.

Bruins defensive stats

The Bruins have conceded 88 goals in total (2.6 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Bruins have two shutouts, and they average 18.6 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Compher recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/29/2023 Predators 1 0 1 16:07 Home W 5-4 OT 12/27/2023 Wild 1 0 1 16:07 Away L 6-3 12/23/2023 Devils 0 0 0 21:53 Away L 3-2 12/22/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 21:57 Home W 7-6 SO 12/20/2023 Jets 0 0 0 17:13 Away L 5-2 12/18/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 22:26 Home L 4-3 12/16/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 21:17 Away L 1-0 12/5/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 20:03 Away W 5-3 12/2/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 20:54 Away W 5-4 OT 11/30/2023 Blackhawks 2 2 0 17:37 Home W 5-1

Red Wings vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET

ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

