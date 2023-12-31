Horizon Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Sunday, December 31
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 8:23 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Horizon teams will be in action across two games on Sunday in college basketball play. That includes the Wright State Raiders taking on the Robert Morris Colonials at UPMC Events Center.
Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Horizon Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|IUPUI Jaguars at Youngstown State Penguins
|12:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 31
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Wright State Raiders at Robert Morris Colonials
|12:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 31
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
Follow Horizon games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.