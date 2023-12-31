Will Dylan Larkin Score a Goal Against the Bruins on December 31?
In the upcoming tilt against the Boston Bruins, which begins at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, can we expect Dylan Larkin to find the back of the net for the Detroit Red Wings? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be strongly considering.
Will Dylan Larkin score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)
Larkin stats and insights
- Larkin has scored in 12 of 30 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has taken 13 shots in three games versus the Bruins this season, and has scored two goals.
- On the power play, Larkin has accumulated four goals and 10 assists.
- He has a 12.5% shooting percentage, attempting 3.5 shots per game.
Bruins defensive stats
- On defense, the Bruins have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 88 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.
- So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 18.6 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.
Larkin recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/29/2023
|Predators
|1
|1
|0
|22:22
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|12/27/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|20:21
|Away
|L 6-3
|12/23/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|22:44
|Away
|L 3-2
|12/22/2023
|Flyers
|2
|1
|1
|21:38
|Home
|W 7-6 SO
|12/20/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|18:37
|Away
|L 5-2
|12/18/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|21:13
|Home
|L 4-3
|12/9/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|5:26
|Home
|L 5-1
|12/7/2023
|Sharks
|1
|1
|0
|22:10
|Home
|L 6-5 OT
|12/5/2023
|Sabres
|2
|2
|0
|16:30
|Away
|W 5-3
|12/2/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|0
|1
|21:41
|Away
|W 5-4 OT
Red Wings vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
