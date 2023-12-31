The Detroit Mercy Titans (0-14, 0-3 Horizon League) are big, 15.5-point underdogs as they try to break a 14-game losing streak when they visit the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (12-2, 3-0 Horizon League) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. The matchup airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The point total is 144.5 for the matchup.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Detroit Mercy vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Fort Wayne, Indiana

Fort Wayne, Indiana Venue: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Purdue Fort Wayne -15.5 144.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Titans Betting Records & Stats

Detroit Mercy has played six games this season that have had more than 144.5 combined points scored.

The average total for Detroit Mercy's games this season is 138.0 points, 6.5 fewer points than this game's over/under.

Detroit Mercy's ATS record is 3-11-0 this season.

Purdue Fort Wayne sports an 8-3-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 3-11-0 mark from Detroit Mercy.

Detroit Mercy vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Over/Under Stats

Games Over 144.5 % of Games Over 144.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Purdue Fort Wayne 6 54.5% 83.0 143.9 66.4 143.5 148.6 Detroit Mercy 6 42.9% 60.9 143.9 77.1 143.5 142.4

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Detroit Mercy Insights & Trends

The Titans put up 5.5 fewer points per game (60.9) than the Mastodons allow (66.4).

Detroit Mercy is 1-2 against the spread and 0-3 overall when it scores more than 66.4 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Detroit Mercy vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 15.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Purdue Fort Wayne 8-3-0 0-1 5-6-0 Detroit Mercy 3-11-0 2-5 6-8-0

Detroit Mercy vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Purdue Fort Wayne Detroit Mercy 9-6 Home Record 9-5 7-8 Away Record 5-13 1-10-0 Home ATS Record 7-6-0 8-7-0 Away ATS Record 7-9-0 77.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.1 71.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.9 4-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-8-0 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 10-6-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.