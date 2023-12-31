Detroit Mercy vs. Purdue Fort Wayne December 31 Tickets & Start Time
Sunday's Horizon League schedule includes the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (11-1, 2-0 Horizon League) versus the Detroit Mercy Titans (0-10, 0-2 Horizon League) at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Detroit Mercy vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Detroit Mercy Players to Watch
- Jayden Stone: 20.5 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Marcus Tankersley: 13 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
- Edoardo Del Cadia: 9.1 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Donovann Toatley: 8.3 PTS, 1.7 REB, 2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
- Abdullah Olajuwon: 2.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK
Purdue Fort Wayne Players to Watch
- Anthony Roberts: 14.9 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Rasheed Bello: 15 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jalen Jackson: 14.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Quinton Morton-Robertson: 12.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Eric Mulder: 6.5 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.9 BLK
Detroit Mercy vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Stat Comparison
|Purdue Fort Wayne Rank
|Purdue Fort Wayne AVG
|Detroit Mercy AVG
|Detroit Mercy Rank
|12th
|86.8
|Points Scored
|61.3
|355th
|93rd
|67.3
|Points Allowed
|77.8
|316th
|286th
|33.8
|Rebounds
|30.3
|354th
|309th
|7.2
|Off. Rebounds
|7.8
|281st
|26th
|9.9
|3pt Made
|5.5
|328th
|139th
|14.2
|Assists
|10.9
|320th
|21st
|9.3
|Turnovers
|13
|269th
