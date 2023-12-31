Sunday's Horizon League schedule includes the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (11-1, 2-0 Horizon League) versus the Detroit Mercy Titans (0-10, 0-2 Horizon League) at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Detroit Mercy vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Game Information

Detroit Mercy Players to Watch

  • Jayden Stone: 20.5 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Marcus Tankersley: 13 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
  • Edoardo Del Cadia: 9.1 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Donovann Toatley: 8.3 PTS, 1.7 REB, 2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
  • Abdullah Olajuwon: 2.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK

Purdue Fort Wayne Players to Watch

  • Anthony Roberts: 14.9 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Rasheed Bello: 15 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Jalen Jackson: 14.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Quinton Morton-Robertson: 12.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK
  • Eric Mulder: 6.5 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.9 BLK

Detroit Mercy vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Stat Comparison

Purdue Fort Wayne Rank Purdue Fort Wayne AVG Detroit Mercy AVG Detroit Mercy Rank
12th 86.8 Points Scored 61.3 355th
93rd 67.3 Points Allowed 77.8 316th
286th 33.8 Rebounds 30.3 354th
309th 7.2 Off. Rebounds 7.8 281st
26th 9.9 3pt Made 5.5 328th
139th 14.2 Assists 10.9 320th
21st 9.3 Turnovers 13 269th

