The Detroit Mercy Titans (0-14, 0-3 Horizon League) travel to face the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (12-2, 3-0 Horizon League) after losing 11 road games in a row. It tips at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31, 2023.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Detroit Mercy vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Indiana
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Horizon League Games

Detroit Mercy Stats Insights

  • This season, Detroit Mercy has a 0-6 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 41.6% from the field.
  • The Mastodons are the rebounding team in the country, the Titans rank 257th.
  • The Titans' 60.9 points per game are 5.5 fewer points than the 66.4 the Mastodons allow to opponents.
  • Detroit Mercy is 0-3 when it scores more than 66.4 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Detroit Mercy Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Detroit Mercy put up more points at home (79.1 per game) than away (73.9) last season.
  • At home, the Titans allowed 69.3 points per game, 9.5 fewer points than they allowed on the road (78.8).
  • Beyond the arc, Detroit Mercy drained more triples away (10.3 per game) than at home (9.9) last season, but it put up a lower percentage away (37.5%) than at home (38.5%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Detroit Mercy Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/21/2023 @ Central Michigan L 75-63 McGuirk Arena
12/23/2023 @ NC State L 83-66 PNC Arena
12/29/2023 @ IUPUI L 67-55 Indiana Farmers Coliseum
12/31/2023 @ Purdue Fort Wayne - Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
1/4/2024 Green Bay - Calihan Hall
1/6/2024 Milwaukee - Calihan Hall

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.