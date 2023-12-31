Will Andrew Copp Score a Goal Against the Bruins on December 31?
For people looking to wager on the upcoming game between the Detroit Red Wings and the Boston Bruins on Sunday at 5:00 PM ET, is Andrew Copp a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We break it all down in the piece below.
Will Andrew Copp score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Copp stats and insights
- Copp has scored in four of 36 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- In three games versus the Bruins this season, he has scored one goal on six shots.
- On the power play, Copp has accumulated one goal and one assist.
- He has a 7.8% shooting percentage, attempting 1.8 shots per game.
Bruins defensive stats
- The Bruins have given up 88 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks third in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Bruins have two shutouts, and they average 18.6 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.
Copp recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/29/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|15:55
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|12/27/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|13:23
|Away
|L 6-3
|12/23/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|16:00
|Away
|L 3-2
|12/22/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|16:32
|Home
|W 7-6 SO
|12/20/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|15:37
|Away
|L 5-2
|12/18/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|13:17
|Home
|L 4-3
|12/16/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|16:45
|Away
|L 1-0
|12/14/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|0
|1
|18:35
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/12/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|20:22
|Away
|W 6-4
|12/11/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|20:20
|Away
|L 6-3
Red Wings vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
