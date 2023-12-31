For people looking to wager on the upcoming game between the Detroit Red Wings and the Boston Bruins on Sunday at 5:00 PM ET, is Andrew Copp a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We break it all down in the piece below.

Will Andrew Copp score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Copp stats and insights

Copp has scored in four of 36 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

In three games versus the Bruins this season, he has scored one goal on six shots.

On the power play, Copp has accumulated one goal and one assist.

He has a 7.8% shooting percentage, attempting 1.8 shots per game.

Bruins defensive stats

The Bruins have given up 88 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks third in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Bruins have two shutouts, and they average 18.6 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Copp recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/29/2023 Predators 0 0 0 15:55 Home W 5-4 OT 12/27/2023 Wild 0 0 0 13:23 Away L 6-3 12/23/2023 Devils 0 0 0 16:00 Away L 3-2 12/22/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 16:32 Home W 7-6 SO 12/20/2023 Jets 1 0 1 15:37 Away L 5-2 12/18/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 13:17 Home L 4-3 12/16/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 16:45 Away L 1-0 12/14/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 18:35 Home L 2-1 12/12/2023 Blues 1 0 1 20:22 Away W 6-4 12/11/2023 Stars 0 0 0 20:20 Away L 6-3

Red Wings vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET

ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

