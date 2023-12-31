Alex DeBrincat will be on the ice when the Detroit Red Wings and Boston Bruins meet at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31, 2023. Prop bets for DeBrincat in that upcoming Red Wings-Bruins game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Alex DeBrincat vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -143)

0.5 points (Over odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

DeBrincat Season Stats Insights

DeBrincat's plus-minus rating this season, in 18:15 per game on the ice, is +2.

DeBrincat has a goal in 12 games this season out of 36 games played, including multiple goals four times.

In 22 of 36 games this year, DeBrincat has registered a point, and nine of those games included multiple points.

DeBrincat has had an assist in a game 17 times this year over 36 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

The implied probability that DeBrincat goes over his points over/under is 58.8%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of DeBrincat going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 38.5%.

DeBrincat Stats vs. the Bruins

The Bruins have given up 88 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks third in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +19 goal differential ranks seventh-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 36 Games 7 37 Points 5 17 Goals 2 20 Assists 3

