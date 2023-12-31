For people wanting to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Detroit Red Wings and the Boston Bruins on Sunday at 5:00 PM ET, is Alex DeBrincat a player who is likely light the lamp? We break it all down in the piece below.

Will Alex DeBrincat score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +190 (Bet $10 to win $19.00 if he scores a goal)

DeBrincat stats and insights

DeBrincat has scored in 12 of 36 games this season, and had multiple goals in four of those games.

In three games versus the Bruins this season, he has scored one goal on 11 shots.

He has seven goals on the power play, and also five assists.

DeBrincat's shooting percentage is 14.7%, and he averages 3.2 shots per game.

Bruins defensive stats

On defense, the Bruins have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 88 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.

So far this season, the Bruins have two shutouts, and they average 18.6 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

DeBrincat recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/29/2023 Predators 3 1 2 15:06 Home W 5-4 OT 12/27/2023 Wild 2 1 1 18:05 Away L 6-3 12/23/2023 Devils 1 0 1 20:22 Away L 3-2 12/22/2023 Flyers 3 0 3 19:25 Home W 7-6 SO 12/20/2023 Jets 0 0 0 18:08 Away L 5-2 12/18/2023 Ducks 2 2 0 19:42 Home L 4-3 12/16/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 19:48 Away L 1-0 12/14/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 21:35 Home L 2-1 12/12/2023 Blues 0 0 0 20:12 Away W 6-4 12/11/2023 Stars 1 0 1 19:51 Away L 6-3

Red Wings vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET

ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

