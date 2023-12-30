How to Watch RIT vs. Lake Superior State NCAA Men's Hockey: December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 8:09 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
On December 30 (beginning at 4:00 PM ET), NCAA hockey fans can take in Lake Superior State versus RIT -- continue reading for live stream information.
RIT vs. Lake Superior State Game Info
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: December 30
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
How to Watch Other Games Today
Clarkson vs. UMass
- Date: 4:00 PM ET on December 30
- TV Channel: Watch this game on ESPN+!
American International vs. UMass-Lowell
- Date: 4:00 PM ET on December 30
- TV Channel: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Harvard vs. Princeton
- Date: 4:00 PM ET on December 30
- TV Channel: Watch this game on ESPN+!
New Hampshire vs. Sacred Heart
- Date: 7:00 PM ET on December 30
- TV Channel: SNY (Watch this game on Fubo!)
Holy Cross vs. Quinnipiac
- Date: 7:00 PM ET on December 30
- TV Channel: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Providence vs. Brown
- Date: 7:00 PM ET on December 30
- TV Channel: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Cornell vs. Arizona State
- Date: 7:30 PM ET on December 30
- TV Channel: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Maine vs. Dartmouth
- Date: 7:30 PM ET on December 30
- TV Channel: Watch this game on ESPN+!
