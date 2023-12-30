How to Watch Oregon vs. UCLA on TV or Live Stream - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 10:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Oregon Ducks (9-3, 1-0 Pac-12) will be looking to extend a five-game home winning run when taking on the UCLA Bruins (6-6, 1-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Matthew Knight Arena. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on CBS.
Oregon vs. UCLA Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Oregon Stats Insights
- The Ducks make 46.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.8 percentage points higher than the Bruins have allowed to their opponents (39.1%).
- Oregon is 9-2 when it shoots higher than 39.1% from the field.
- The Ducks are the 185th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bruins sit at 185th.
- The 79.3 points per game the Ducks score are 17.3 more points than the Bruins give up (62).
- When Oregon puts up more than 62 points, it is 9-3.
UCLA Stats Insights
- UCLA is 3-1 when it shoots higher than 43.6% from the field.
- The Bruins are the 185th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Ducks sit at 228th.
- The Bruins score only 3.4 fewer points per game (67.8) than the Ducks give up (71.2).
- UCLA has a 6-6 record when allowing fewer than 79.3 points.
Oregon Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home last season, Oregon averaged 5.6 more points per game (73) than it did in road games (67.4).
- Defensively the Ducks were better at home last season, surrendering 63.2 points per game, compared to 69 away from home.
- When playing at home, Oregon made 0.2 more threes per game (7.2) than away from home (7). However, it owned a lower three-point percentage at home (32.2%) compared to in away games (32.7%).
UCLA Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, UCLA averaged 77.8 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 69.8.
- In 2022-23, the Bruins conceded 3.9 fewer points per game at home (57.5) than on the road (61.4).
- At home, UCLA made 6.6 3-pointers per game last season, 0.9 more than it averaged on the road (5.7). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (33.9%) than away (37.1%).
Oregon Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/17/2023
|Syracuse
|L 83-63
|Sanford Sports Pentagon
|12/21/2023
|Kent State
|W 84-70
|Matthew Knight Arena
|12/28/2023
|USC
|W 82-74
|Matthew Knight Arena
|12/30/2023
|UCLA
|-
|Matthew Knight Arena
|1/4/2024
|@ Washington
|-
|Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
|1/6/2024
|@ Washington State
|-
|Beasley Coliseum
UCLA Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/19/2023
|CSU Northridge
|L 76-72
|Pauley Pavilion
|12/22/2023
|Maryland
|L 69-60
|Pauley Pavilion
|12/28/2023
|@ Oregon State
|W 69-62
|Gill Coliseum
|12/30/2023
|@ Oregon
|-
|Matthew Knight Arena
|1/3/2024
|Stanford
|-
|Pauley Pavilion
|1/6/2024
|Cal
|-
|Pauley Pavilion
