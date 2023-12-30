What are Oakland's chances of making the 2024 March Madness tournament? Check out our bracketology preview below, where we outline the team's full tournament resume.

Want to bet on Oakland's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Oakland ranks

Record Horizon League Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-8 2-2 NR NR 73

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Oakland's best wins

Oakland's best victory of the season came against the Xavier Musketeers, a top 100 team (No. 86), according to the RPI. Oakland claimed the 78-76 road win on November 27. Trey Townsend dropped a team-leading 28 points with six rebounds and seven assists in the matchup against Xavier.

Next best wins

88-81 on the road over Youngstown State (No. 108/RPI) on December 31

78-71 over Marshall (No. 188/RPI) on November 21

81-62 at home over Bowling Green (No. 251/RPI) on November 14

74-69 over Loyola Marymount (No. 271/RPI) on November 20

77-63 on the road over Eastern Michigan (No. 274/RPI) on December 8

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Oakland's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 2-2 | Quadrant 3: 1-2 | Quadrant 4: 4-1

According to the RPI, Oakland has three losses against Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 19th-most in Division 1.

The Golden Grizzlies have tied for the 14th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation according to the RPI (two), but also have tied for the 21st-most Quadrant 2 defeats (two).

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Oakland has been given the 38th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

Of the Golden Grizzlies' 16 remaining games this year, seven are against teams with worse records, and nine are against teams with records over .500.

Oakland has 16 games left this season, including none versus Top 25 teams.

Oakland's next game

Matchup: Oakland Golden Grizzlies vs. Milwaukee Panthers

Oakland Golden Grizzlies vs. Milwaukee Panthers Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Athletics Center O'rena in Auburn Hills, Michigan

Athletics Center O'rena in Auburn Hills, Michigan TV Channel: ESPN2

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Oakland games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.