Oakland County, MI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 1:33 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Want to learn how to watch high school basketball matchups in Oakland County, Michigan today? We have you covered here.
Oakland County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Oakland Christian High School at Trillium Academy
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET on December 30
- Location: Taylor, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Lyon High School at Northville High School
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET on December 30
- Location: Northville, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Walled Lake Northern High School at Avondale High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on December 30
- Location: Auburn Hills, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
University Prep High School at Detroit Catholic Central High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on December 30
- Location: Wixom, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Flat Rock High School at North Farmington High School
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on December 30
- Location: Farmington Hills, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
