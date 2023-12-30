NHL Games on TV Today: Channel & Free Streaming Options | December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 7:12 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Today's NHL slate has plenty of quality competition on the docket. Among those contests is the Edmonton Oilers squaring off against the Los Angeles Kings.
There is live coverage available for all the action in the NHL today, and we have provided the information on how to watch as well as individual game previews below.
Today's NHL Games
|Date/Time
|TV
|Minnesota Wild at Winnipeg Jets
|2:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 30
|ESPN+,BSN,BSWI (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Columbus Blue Jackets at Buffalo Sabres
|5:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 30
|ESPN+,MSG-B,BSOH (Watch this game on Fubo)
|New Jersey Devils at Boston Bruins
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 30
|ESPN+,NESN,MSGSN (Watch this game on Fubo)
|St. Louis Blues at Pittsburgh Penguins
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 30
|ESPN+,BSMW,SportsNet PT (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Nashville Predators at Washington Capitals
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 30
|ESPN+,BSSO,MNMT (Watch this game on Fubo)
|New York Rangers at Tampa Bay Lightning
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 30
|ESPN+,MSG 2,BSSUN (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Montreal Canadiens at Florida Panthers
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 30
|ESPN+,BSFL (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Carolina Hurricanes at Toronto Maple Leafs
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 30
|BSSO,NHL Network (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Edmonton Oilers at Los Angeles Kings
|10:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 30
|ESPN+,BSW (Watch this game on Fubo)
