The Michigan Wolverines (10-3) face the Ohio State Buckeyes (10-2) on Saturday at 12:00 PM ET in Big Ten play, aiting on FOX.

Michigan Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Where: Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan

Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan TV: FOX

Michigan vs. Ohio State Scoring Comparison

The Buckeyes score 27.9 more points per game (82.7) than the Wolverines allow (54.8).

Ohio State has put together a 10-2 record in games it scores more than 54.8 points.

Michigan's record is 10-3 when it gives up fewer than 82.7 points.

The Wolverines average 12.6 more points per game (73.2) than the Buckeyes allow (60.6).

Michigan is 10-1 when scoring more than 60.6 points.

Ohio State has a 9-0 record when giving up fewer than 73.2 points.

The Wolverines shoot 43.3% from the field, 4% higher than the Buckeyes concede defensively.

The Buckeyes make 46.8% of their shots from the field, 9.4% higher than the Wolverines' defensive field-goal percentage.

Michigan Leaders

Laila Phelia: 14.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 35.6 FG%, 30.5 3PT% (18-for-59)

14.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 35.6 FG%, 30.5 3PT% (18-for-59) Jordan Hobbs: 9.1 PTS, 43.8 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (16-for-38)

9.1 PTS, 43.8 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (16-for-38) Lauren Hansen: 11.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 45.1 FG%, 38.3 3PT% (23-for-60)

11.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 45.1 FG%, 38.3 3PT% (23-for-60) Elissa Brett: 8.2 PTS, 41.6 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (20-for-46)

8.2 PTS, 41.6 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (20-for-46) Taylor Williams: 6.5 PTS, 45.2 FG%

Michigan Schedule