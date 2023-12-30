The Ohio State Buckeyes' (10-2) Big Ten schedule includes Saturday's matchup with the Michigan Wolverines (10-3) at Crisler Center. It tips at 12:00 PM ET on FOX.

Michigan Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan

Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan TV: FOX

Michigan vs. Ohio State Scoring Comparison

The Buckeyes put up an average of 82.7 points per game, 27.9 more points than the 54.8 the Wolverines give up.

When it scores more than 54.8 points, Ohio State is 10-2.

Michigan has a 10-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 82.7 points.

The Wolverines put up 12.6 more points per game (73.2) than the Buckeyes give up (60.6).

Michigan has a 10-1 record when putting up more than 60.6 points.

When Ohio State allows fewer than 73.2 points, it is 9-0.

The Wolverines shoot 43.3% from the field, 4% higher than the Buckeyes concede defensively.

The Buckeyes shoot 46.8% from the field, 9.4% higher than the Wolverines allow.

Michigan Leaders

Jacy Sheldon: 19.1 PTS, 2.3 STL, 56 FG%, 43.4 3PT% (23-for-53)

19.1 PTS, 2.3 STL, 56 FG%, 43.4 3PT% (23-for-53) Taylor Thierry: 13.3 PTS, 2.2 STL, 62.6 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (6-for-13)

13.3 PTS, 2.2 STL, 62.6 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (6-for-13) Cotie McMahon: 13.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 47.6 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27)

13.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 47.6 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27) Celeste Taylor: 7.9 PTS, 2.2 STL, 34.4 FG%, 24.3 3PT% (9-for-37)

7.9 PTS, 2.2 STL, 34.4 FG%, 24.3 3PT% (9-for-37) Rebeka Mikulasikova: 8.8 PTS, 49.4 FG%, 40.6 3PT% (13-for-32)

Ohio State Leaders

Michigan Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/16/2023 Miami (OH) W 75-49 Crisler Center 12/20/2023 Florida L 82-65 Spectrum Center 12/22/2023 Florida A&M W 77-35 Crisler Center 12/30/2023 Ohio State - Crisler Center 1/4/2024 @ Indiana - Assembly Hall 1/9/2024 Minnesota - Crisler Center

Ohio State Schedule