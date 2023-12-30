Saturday's Big Ten slate includes the Penn State Lady Lions (7-3) versus the Michigan State Spartans (7-2), at 4:00 PM ET.

Michigan State vs. Penn State Game Information

Michigan State Players to Watch

  • Julia Ayrault: 12.3 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 2.9 BLK
  • Moira Joiner: 15.2 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • DeeDee Hagemann: 14.1 PTS, 2.3 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Tory Ozment: 9.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Theryn Hallock: 8.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

Penn State Players to Watch

  • Makenna Marisa: 17.2 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Shay Ciezki: 14.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Leilani Kapinus: 8.6 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.4 BLK
  • Ali Brigham: 9.2 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK
  • Chanaya Pinto: 7.2 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

