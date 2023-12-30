The Indiana State Sycamores (10-1) will meet the Michigan State Spartans (5-5) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Jack Breslin Students Events Center. The game is scheduled to begin at 2:00 PM ET and air on Fox Sports 1.

Michigan State vs. Indiana State Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 30

Saturday, December 30 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Michigan State Players to Watch

Tyson Walker: 20.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

20.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK A.J Hoggard: 10.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Malik Hall: 9.8 PTS, 5 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

9.8 PTS, 5 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK Jaden: 9.2 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.2 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK Carson Cooper: 3.7 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.1 BLK

Indiana State Players to Watch

Isaiah Swope: 19.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

19.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Robbie Avila: 16.3 PTS, 5.8 REB, 4.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

16.3 PTS, 5.8 REB, 4.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK Ryan Conwell: 16.4 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

16.4 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK Jayson Kent: 12.7 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

12.7 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK Julian Larry: 10.5 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

Michigan State vs. Indiana State Stat Comparison

Michigan State Rank Michigan State AVG Indiana State AVG Indiana State Rank 206th 73.9 Points Scored 88 10th 44th 64.7 Points Allowed 71 185th 208th 36 Rebounds 34.5 265th 196th 9 Off. Rebounds 6.1 351st 319th 5.7 3pt Made 11.1 5th 41st 16.5 Assists 18.1 17th 85th 10.7 Turnovers 11.4 144th

