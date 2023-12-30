If you're seeking a bracketology breakdown of Michigan State and its chances of reaching the 2024 women's March Madness tournament, see the piece below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.

How Michigan State ranks

Record Big Ten Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 11-2 1-1 37 NR 75

Michigan State's best wins

On December 20 versus the Richmond Spiders, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 61) in the RPI, Michigan State registered its signature win of the season, an 83-76 victory at a neutral site. The leading point-getter against Richmond was Theryn Hallock, who delivered 21 points with two rebounds and four assists.

Next best wins

95-69 over JMU (No. 75/RPI) on November 23

98-87 on the road over Penn State (No. 80/RPI) on December 30

105-44 at home over Detroit Mercy (No. 137/RPI) on November 16

102-64 on the road over DePaul (No. 143/RPI) on November 30

99-55 at home over Wright State (No. 148/RPI) on November 12

Michigan State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 3-1 | Quadrant 3: 4-0 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

According to the RPI, the Spartans have three wins against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the seventh-most in the country.

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents (based on the RPI), Michigan State is 4-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 17th-most victories.

Schedule insights

Michigan State is playing the 137th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

The Spartans have 15 games remaining on the schedule, with 12 contests coming against teams that are better than .500, and 11 games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

Michigan St has 15 games left this season, and three of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Michigan State's next game

Matchup: Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Michigan State Spartans

Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Michigan State Spartans Date/Time: Tuesday, January 2 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2 at 9:00 PM ET Location: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa

Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa TV Channel: Peacock

