A pair of streaking squads square off when the Michigan State Spartans (7-5) host the Indiana State Sycamores (11-1) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET. The Spartans are putting their three-game winning streak on the line versus the Sycamores, who have won 10 in a row.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Michigan State vs. Indiana State matchup in this article.

Michigan State vs. Indiana State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan

How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Michigan State vs. Indiana State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Michigan State Moneyline Indiana State Moneyline

Michigan State vs. Indiana State Betting Trends

Michigan State has compiled a 6-6-0 record against the spread this season.

A total of five out of the Spartans' 12 games this season have hit the over.

Indiana State has won eight games against the spread this year, while failing to cover three times.

In the Sycamores' 11 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total eight times.

Michigan State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +3000

+3000 Michigan State is 12th-best in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+3000), but only 15th-best, according to computer rankings.

The Spartans have had the 30th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, dropping from +1500 at the start of the season to +3000.

Based on its moneyline odds, Michigan State has a 3.2% chance of winning the national championship.

