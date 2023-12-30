The Michigan State Spartans (7-5) take a three-game winning streak into a home contest versus the Indiana State Sycamores (11-1), winners of 10 straight. It starts at 2:00 PM ET (on Fox Sports 1) on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Michigan State vs. Indiana State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Michigan State Stats Insights

  • The Spartans are shooting 47.8% from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points higher than the 43% the Sycamores allow to opponents.
  • Michigan State is 7-2 when it shoots higher than 43% from the field.
  • The Sycamores are the 258th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Spartans sit at 162nd.
  • The 76.4 points per game the Spartans record are 5.6 more points than the Sycamores allow (70.8).
  • Michigan State is 7-1 when scoring more than 70.8 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Indiana State Stats Insights

  • The Sycamores have shot at a 52.4% clip from the field this season, 14.5 percentage points greater than the 37.9% shooting opponents of the Spartans have averaged.
  • Indiana State has compiled an 11-1 straight-up record in games it shoots over 37.9% from the field.
  • The Spartans are the rebounding team in the country, the Sycamores rank 353rd.
  • The Sycamores put up 24.5 more points per game (88.2) than the Spartans allow their opponents to score (63.7).
  • When Indiana State gives up fewer than 76.4 points, it is 8-0.

Michigan State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In home games last year, Michigan State posted 1.6 more points per game (70.6) than it did in away games (69).
  • The Spartans gave up 61.4 points per game last year at home, which was 10.6 fewer points than they allowed away from home (72).
  • When playing at home, Michigan State averaged 2.6 more treys per game (9.1) than when playing on the road (6.5). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (41.9%) compared to in away games (40.3%).

Indiana State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Indiana State put up more points at home (80.3 per game) than on the road (77.7) last season.
  • The Sycamores conceded fewer points at home (66.4 per game) than away (70.8) last season.
  • Indiana State sunk more 3-pointers at home (9.9 per game) than on the road (8.4) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (35%) than away (34.3%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Michigan State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 Baylor W 88-64 Little Caesars Arena
12/18/2023 Oakland W 79-62 Jack Breslin Students Events Center
12/21/2023 Stony Brook W 99-55 Jack Breslin Students Events Center
12/30/2023 Indiana State - Jack Breslin Students Events Center
1/4/2024 Penn State - Jack Breslin Students Events Center
1/7/2024 @ Northwestern - Welsh-Ryan Arena

Indiana State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 Southern Indiana W 98-54 Hulman Center
12/16/2023 Ball State W 83-72 Gainbridge Fieldhouse
12/19/2023 Tennessee State W 90-69 Hulman Center
12/30/2023 @ Michigan State - Jack Breslin Students Events Center
1/3/2024 Evansville - Hulman Center
1/7/2024 @ Northern Iowa - McLeod Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.